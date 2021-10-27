Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniFocus 3.12

The Omni Group has published OmniFocus 3.12, adding support for both macOS 12 Monterey and Shortcuts on the Mac. The task management app now supports all the Shortcuts actions available in OmniFocus 3 for iOS, including Add Items, Find Items, Show in OmniFocus, Add TaskPaper, Today’s Forecast, Find Tags, and Find Projects. The update also supports triggering Omni Automation scripts and plug-ins from Shortcuts and requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 43 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About OmniFocus 3.12

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum