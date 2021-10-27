Share Facebook

The Omni Group has published OmniFocus 3.12, adding support for both macOS 12 Monterey and Shortcuts on the Mac. The task management app now supports all the Shortcuts actions available in OmniFocus 3 for iOS, including Add Items, Find Items, Show in OmniFocus, Add TaskPaper, Today’s Forecast, Find Tags, and Find Projects. The update also supports triggering Omni Automation scripts and plug-ins from Shortcuts and requires macOS 11 Big Sur or later. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 43 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)