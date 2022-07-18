Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Omni Group has published OmniFocus 3.13, adding support for Speech Synthesis to improve voice-driven automation. The task management app can now take full advantage of the latest Voice Control features in macOS 12.3 Monterey and later, and in the latest iOS and iPadOS releases. Using Omni Automation and the new scripting classes in OmniFocus 3.13, Voice Control enables you to use your voice to access all major functions in OmniFocus—from selecting the first inbox item to deferring an item and more (documentation and examples can be found at the Omni Automation Web site). The release also makes wide-ranging Omni Automation improvements, ensures that search scope is remembered and restored across launches, and improves idle sync speed. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 69 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)