Agen Schmitz

OmniFocus 3.14.1

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.14.1, a maintenance release that resolves a few annoying bugs in the task management app. The update ensures that navigating between fields via the Tab key no longer triggers unnecessary edit conflict alerts, fixes a bug that could cause unexpected filtering in some upgraded custom perspectives, and resolves an issue that could block Tab key field navigation in macOS 13 Ventura. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 67.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

