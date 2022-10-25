Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

OmniFocus 3.14

The Omni Group has published OmniFocus 3.14, bringing updates for compatibility with macOS 13 Ventura. The task management app fixes a bug that could cause multi-line outline rows to fail to expand when selected in Ventura, updates OmniCrashCatcher for improved Ventura compatibility, updates Notification Preferences text to correctly refer to System Settings, ensures most toolbar buttons are now uniform in size, and resolves a crash that could occur if a synced keyboard shortcut was modified in a OmniFocus 4 TestFlight. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 69.1 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

