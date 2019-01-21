Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.2, adding background notifications in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The feature emulates the notification types in OmniFocus for iOS, and Due, Deferred, and Latest Start notifications can be made the default for all items via OmniFocus Preferences (notifications for specific items can be configured in the Notifications Inspector). The task management app also brings back support for configuring a repeat using an interval specified in Minutes, fixes a bug where actions would disappear from “Entire Projects” custom perspectives, resolves an issue in the Today Widget that could result in an OmniFocus crash, and adds recovery instructions when encountering a problem where data on the server is encrypted with an unknown key. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, upgrade pricing available from previous versions, 33.9 MB, release notes, 10.13+)