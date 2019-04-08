Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniFocus 3.3

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.3, adding a new subscription pricing option. While the company is keeping its single up-front payment pricing scheme, which it believes is the best long-term investment for customers, it has introduced optional OmniFocus Subscription pricing at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The subscription covers OmniFocus Pro for the Mac, iOS, and the Web (the last of which is currently in public beta; see “OmniFocus 3: What’s New and What’s Blue in Task Management,” 17 January 2019). The company will soon implement a separate $4.99-per-month subscription for just the Web version of OmniFocus.

OmniFocus 3.3 also fixes a bug that embedded a folder instead of correctly creating a link, addresses bugs when clipping from OmniPlan, corrects a problem where sorting was confusing and unpredictable when sorting items with identical tags and due dates, and resolves a crash related to inserting an attachment into a note via Quick Entry. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 34.1 MB, release notes, 10.13+)

