Agen Schmitz

OmniFocus 3.4.5

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.4.5, a maintenance release for the task management app with a smattering of bug fixes and enhancements related to dropped items. The update corrects a problem where dropped items would be counted in Due and Due Soon counts for tags, fixes a bug that prevented projects marked dropped in versions of OmniFocus earlier than 3.4 for Mac (3.3 for iOS) from receiving the correct status circle appearance, resolves a crash related to deleting items in the outline, resolves an AppleScript terminology conflict related to dropped events, fixes a bug related to tag ordering in perspectives grouped by Tags (Combined), and updates localizations (including for OmniFocus Help). ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 60.3 MB, release notes, 10.13+)

Comments About OmniFocus 3.4.5

