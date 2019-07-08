Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.4 with the capability to drop individual actions, enabling you to preserve an action even if you’ve decided not to do it. You can drop an action using the inspector, the keyboard shortcut Option-Space, or by Option-clicking its status circle. The task management app also enables you to filter, sort, and group actions by dropped status, corrects a problem where Clean Up didn’t automatically happen when changing perspectives, enables you to “skip” an occurrence of a repeating item by dropping it (bringing up a prompt to schedule the next occurrence or drop the item completely), and improves AppleScript support.

The new action-dropping features require that all of your syncing devices are running OmniFocus 3.4 for Mac or OmniFocus 3.3 for iOS (or later). Once all of your devices have been updated, you’ll be prompted to migrate your database to support the new feature. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 35 MB, release notes, 10.13+)