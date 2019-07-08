Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniFocus 3.4

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.4 with the capability to drop individual actions, enabling you to preserve an action even if you’ve decided not to do it. You can drop an action using the inspector, the keyboard shortcut Option-Space, or by Option-clicking its status circle. The task management app also enables you to filter, sort, and group actions by dropped status, corrects a problem where Clean Up didn’t automatically happen when changing perspectives, enables you to “skip” an occurrence of a repeating item by dropping it (bringing up a prompt to schedule the next occurrence or drop the item completely), and improves AppleScript support.

The new action-dropping features require that all of your syncing devices are running OmniFocus 3.4 for Mac or OmniFocus 3.3 for iOS (or later). Once all of your devices have been updated, you’ll be prompted to migrate your database to support the new feature. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 35 MB, release notes, 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About OmniFocus 3.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum