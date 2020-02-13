Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.5 with a lengthy list of bug fixes for the task management app. Now requiring macOS 10.14 Mojave, the update addresses a problem where the Forecast outline did not update correctly when passing day boundaries, fixes a bug that caused nested Inbox items to appear out of order in custom perspectives, resolves an issue where OmniFocus 3 would refuse to sync with and migrate some OmniFocus 2 databases, makes the title field active when opening Quick Entry via URL, and corrects several crashes. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 39.9 MB, release notes, 10.14+)

Comments About OmniFocus 3.5

