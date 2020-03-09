Share Facebook

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.6, adding support for “floating” time zones to ensure that items will become due or available at the same local time no matter where you are in the world. Uncheck “Use floating time zone” in the Dates Inspector for items for which you want to use the old behavior of changing the local due and defer times when you travel. Once all of your devices are updated to version 3.6 and a sync is performed, you’ll be prompted to migrate to the latest database format that supports floating time zones.

The task management app also resolves a problem in the Columns layout where some columns could overlap, addresses several problems that could result in a “Resurrection Error” message, fixes a bug that could prevent database migration from completing when using OmniFocus for the Web, improves database migration flow, and no longer waits for multiple edits when pushing changes to the server. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 65 MB, release notes, 10.14+)