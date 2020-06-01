Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 3.8 with the introduction of Omni Automation to the Pro edition, enabling full support for running automation plug-ins (previous versions of OmniFocus included limited “hidden” support for Omni Automation). Omni Automation scripts work across platforms, can be shared with others, and can be written by anyone in JavaScript.

The task management app also adds AppleScript improvements to the Pro edition, restricts the Today widget to the first 25 items in a perspective, updates clipping to support capturing task details from OmniPlan 4, fixes a bug that could cause blank space to appear in the Forecast View Options, and addresses an issue that could prevent OmniFocus from automatically compacting the database and could lead to syncing problems. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from the Mac App Store with an in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 39.1 MB, release notes, 10.14+)