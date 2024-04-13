Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniFocus 4.2

The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4.2, introducing new custom perspective rules in the Pro edition that let you filter based on dates, repeats, and more. Both Standard and Pro editions receive additional improvements, including making the Delete option in the Delete confirmation prompt the default, improving the alignment of the flag button in the Inspector, and preserving the sidebar width across app relaunches. The update also resizes the sidebar as expected when an empty folder is selected, no longer displays non-functional project disclosure triangles in Review, and fixes a bug that could cause notes edited in the Inspector to be written to the wrong row. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 50% discount on upgrades, free update from version 4, 31.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About OmniFocus 4.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum