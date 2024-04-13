Share Email



The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 4.2, introducing new custom perspective rules in the Pro edition that let you filter based on dates, repeats, and more. Both Standard and Pro editions receive additional improvements, including making the Delete option in the Delete confirmation prompt the default, improving the alignment of the flag button in the Inspector, and preserving the sidebar width across app relaunches. The update also resizes the sidebar as expected when an empty folder is selected, no longer displays non-functional project disclosure triangles in Review, and fixes a bug that could cause notes edited in the Inspector to be written to the wrong row. ($74.99 new for Standard, $149.99 for Pro, or $9.99 monthly subscription, 50% discount on upgrades, free update from version 4, 31.6 MB, release notes, macOS 13+)