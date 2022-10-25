OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.11

Share Facebook

The Omni Group has released version 5.11 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, bringing updates for compatibility with macOS 13 Ventura. The outlining and information-organization apps fix the layout of print settings, resolve a crash that occurred after canceling out of the Print sheet, and update OmniCrashCatcher for improved macOS Ventura compatibility. The iOS edition also adds new toolbar functionality on iPads running iPadOS 16 (not available on iPhones). ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, 36.8 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)