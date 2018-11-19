OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.4.1

Share Facebook

The Omni Group has released version 5.4 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, adding support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The outlining and information organization app also resolves a crash that could occur when setting the status of a row to Checked and ensures that audio recordings are placed into the document even when all rows are hidden due to Focus and Filter states. With version 5.4, both OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro now require a minimum of macOS 10.12 Sierra.

Shortly after this release, the Omni Group issued version 5.4.1 with user interface improvements related to Dark mode. The update ensures that row handles use appropriate colors in both light and dark themes, checkboxes in light-themed documents are visible in Dark mode, and the auto-completion list for Pop-up List column cells uses a dark background for dark-themed documents. OmniOutliner also uses an appropriate background color based on the theme and appearance mode when editing column titles.

OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, 40.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)