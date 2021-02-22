Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.8.2

The Omni Group has issued version 5.8.2 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro with automation improvements for the pro edition of the outlining and information organization app. OmniOutliner now supports storing and accessing credentials for Omni Automation in the keychain, enables you to configure keyboard shortcuts for plug-in action, and addresses a crash that could occur when evaluating an Omni Automation script that results in an error. OmniOutliner Essentials receives a bug fix to address unsupported styles being included in pasted text that would cause files to be recognized as Pro documents. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, 40.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.8.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum