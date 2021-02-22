OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.8.2

Share Facebook

The Omni Group has issued version 5.8.2 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro with automation improvements for the pro edition of the outlining and information organization app. OmniOutliner now supports storing and accessing credentials for Omni Automation in the keychain, enables you to configure keyboard shortcuts for plug-in action, and addresses a crash that could occur when evaluating an Omni Automation script that results in an error. OmniOutliner Essentials receives a bug fix to address unsupported styles being included in pasted text that would cause files to be recognized as Pro documents. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, 40.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)