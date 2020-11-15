OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.8

Share Facebook

The Omni Group has issued version 5.8 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, bringing compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur to the outlining and information organization apps. The release also updates the app icon to make it feel more at home in Big Sur and improves Omni Automation’s security and per-script approval for external scripts for Pro users. Version 5.8 is also a macOS Universal app, meaning it can run natively on both Macs with Apple’s silicon M1 chip and Intel-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, 40.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)