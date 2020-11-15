Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.8

The Omni Group has issued version 5.8 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, bringing compatibility with macOS 11 Big Sur to the outlining and information organization apps. The release also updates the app icon to make it feel more at home in Big Sur and improves Omni Automation’s security and per-script approval for external scripts for Pro users. Version 5.8 is also a macOS Universal app, meaning it can run natively on both Macs with Apple’s silicon M1 chip and Intel-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, 40.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.8

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum