Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Agen Schmitz

OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.9.1

In late October, the Omni Group released version 5.9 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro with added support for calling Omni Automation scripts and plug-ins from Shortcuts in macOS 12 Monterey. The outlining and information organization apps also fixed the center and right paragraph alignment buttons to set the correct value when using an M1-based Mac, and they now require Big Sur or later. The Omni Group has now updated the apps to version 5.9.1 to fix a bug that prevented images from being pasted into rich text. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, 36.8 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

