Pages 10.1, Numbers 10.1, and Keynote 10.1

Apple has updated all three of its iWork apps to version 10.1, bringing more video capabilities to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. You can now play YouTube and Vimeo videos in your documents and spreadsheets by simply copying the video URL, clicking the Media button and selecting Web Video, and then pasting the URL to insert it. You can also add titles and captions to objects in Pages and Numbers (including Web videos, image galleries, drawings, text boxes, and charts). Pages can now import an iBooks Author book for editing, and Numbers adds new functions that enable you to match patterns, manipulate text, and create flexible formulas.

Keynote now enables movies and audio to play through slide transitions (by adding the same file to consecutive slides), adds the Play Slideshow in Window option to give you access to other applications while presenting locally or via video conferencing, and improves object pointers so they stay pointed in the correct direction while following a motion path. (Free; Pages, 299.9 MB, release notes; Numbers, 215 MB, release notes; Keynote, 435.5 MB, release notes; macOS 10.14+)