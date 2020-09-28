Pages 10.2, Numbers 10.2, and Keynote 10.2
Apple has updated all three of its iWork apps to version 10.2, bringing a variety of new, editable shapes that you can add to documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Keynote also enables you to play YouTube and Vimeo videos directly in presentations, supports a wide selection of formats and frame rates for movie exports, and enables you to use Play in Window for Recorded Slideshows. Pages also adds new report templates, while Numbers improves performance when working with large tables. All three apps now require macOS 10.15 Catalina. (Free; Pages, 299.9 MB, release notes; Numbers, 215 MB, release notes; Keynote, 435.5 MB, release notes; macOS 10.15+)
also of note is that the new iPadOS versions include “Scribble” - which in my limited tests with an iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil works great for note taking. I never actually used an Apple Newton, but Scribble is very cool
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum