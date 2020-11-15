Pages 10.3.5, Numbers 10.3.5, and Keynote 10.3.5

Share Facebook

Apple has updated all three of its iWork apps to version 10.3.5, bringing compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur and a refreshed design to match the new operating system’s look and feel. Aside from shiny new icons, the only other changes mentioned in Apple’s release notes are the standard “stability and performance improvements.” (Free; Pages, 289.3 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.8 MB, release notes; Keynote, 342.8 MB, release notes; macOS 10.15+)