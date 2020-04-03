Pages 10, Numbers 10, and Keynote 10

Share Facebook

Apple has updated all three of its iWork apps to version 10.0, bringing new iCloud Drive folder sharing capabilities to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. You can now share entire folders of files with friends, family, or colleagues and work together on the Mac (in macOS 10.15.4 Catalina), iPhone, iPad, iPod touch (in iOS 13.4), and iCloud.com. You can also now edit shared documents while offline, with changes uploading when you go back online, and files added to a shared folder are automatically shared with all participants.

All three apps now enable you to print or export a PDF of your document with included comments, provide access to recently used templates in a redesigned template chooser, let you enhance documents with a variety of editable shapes, and add support for adding a drop cap to text in a shape.

Pages and Keynote also receive a variety of new themes, while Pages and Numbers enable you to apply a color, gradient, or image to the background of any document. Finally, Numbers improves performance for larger tables containing up to 1,000,000 rows and 1,000 columns. (Free; Pages, 286.4 MB, release notes; Numbers, 211.6 MB, release notes; Keynote, 413.6 MB, release notes; macOS 10.14+)