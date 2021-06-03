Pages 11.1, Numbers 11.1, and Keynote 11.1

Share Facebook

Apple has updated all three of its iWork apps to version 11.1, adding the capability to link to objects to Numbers and Pages. Both apps can also now link to Web pages, email addresses, and phone numbers from objects such as shapes, lines, images, drawings, or text boxes. Keynote receives just the standard stability and performance improvements. The iOS editions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote also receive the new linking capabilities and also enable teachers using Apple’s Schoolwork iPad app to view student progress, including word count and time spent. (Free; Pages, 294.4 MB, release notes; Numbers, 260.9 MB, release notes; Keynote, 347.9 MB, release notes; macOS 10.15+)