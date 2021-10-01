Pages 11.2, Numbers 11.2, and Keynote 11.2

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has updated all three of its iWork apps to version 11.2, allowing those who have access to a shared document, spreadsheet, or presentation to add other participants. The three apps also add an instant translation feature that enables you to translate selected text in 11 languages and add the translation to your document with a click, let you create new documents from the app icon in the Dock, and add radar charts to compare multiple variables.

Pages improves book publishing with two-page spreads, optimized images, and more flexible versioning. Numbers adds support for pivot tables and redesigns its Quick Filters for improved showing and hiding of rows.

Keynote now enables you to use your Mac’s camera or an external camera to show live video in your slides (or show the screen of a connected iOS device), adds support for multi-presenter slideshows for sharing presentation control, and adds new slideshow controls for accessing the slide navigator, keyboard shortcuts, live video sources, or multi-presenter controls. (Free; Pages, 287.3 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.9 MB, release notes; Keynote, 345 MB, release notes; macOS 10.15+)