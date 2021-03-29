Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Pages 11.0, Numbers 11.0, and Keynote 11.0

Apple has updated all three of its iWork apps to version 11, introducing a new media browser with enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits, and Live Photos. Keynote 11 now displays presenter controls in a separate window (providing a more focused view of presenter notes and the current and next slides), and thumbnail images in the Build Order window make it easier to edit complex sequences. All three apps also enable you to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes, plus use AppleScript to change a document password or open a password-protected document. (Free; Pages, 292.3 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.8 MB, release notes; Keynote, 345.8 MB, release notes; macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Pages 11.0, Numbers 11.0, and Keynote 11.0

