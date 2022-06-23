Pages 12.1, Numbers 12.1, and Keynote 12.1

Share Facebook

Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 12.1, bringing mail merge to Pages for creating personalized letters, cards, and envelopes for multiple recipients. Pages 12.1 also adds new templates for event invitations and student certificates. Keynote 12.1 enables you to add dynamic backgrounds to presentations that move continuously as you transition from slide to slide, adds new animated themes, and enables you to skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group. Numbers 12.1 just receives improved performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables. (Free; Pages, 287 MB, release notes; Numbers, 253.4 MB, release notes; Keynote, 351.2 MB, release notes; macOS 11.0+)