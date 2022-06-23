Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Pages 12.1, Numbers 12.1, and Keynote 12.1

Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 12.1, bringing mail merge to Pages for creating personalized letters, cards, and envelopes for multiple recipients. Pages 12.1 also adds new templates for event invitations and student certificates. Keynote 12.1 enables you to add dynamic backgrounds to presentations that move continuously as you transition from slide to slide, adds new animated themes, and enables you to skip or unskip all slides in a collapsed group. Numbers 12.1 just receives improved performance when inserting rows and columns in large tables. (Free; Pages, 287 MB, release notes; Numbers, 253.4 MB, release notes; Keynote, 351.2 MB, release notes; macOS 11.0+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.