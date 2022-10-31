Pages 12.2, Numbers 12.2, and Keynote 12.2

Share Facebook

Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 12.2, adding new collaboration features to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. The three apps now enable you to view everyone’s activity in shared documents and get notifications when others join, comment, or make changes. You can also send a message or start a FaceTime call right from a collaborative document (requires macOS 13 Ventura), see updates about documents in Messages, and manage shared documents via the File menu. All three apps also improve image background removal when using Ventura.

Numbers receives new functions to compare values and combine text with new functions, while Keynote gets a new Blank Layout document template when you want to start completely from scratch. (Free; Pages, 286.9 MB, release notes; Numbers, 253.9 MB, release notes; Keynote, 351.1 MB, release notes; macOS 11.0+)