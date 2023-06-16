Pages 13.1, Numbers 13.1, and Keynote 13.1

Share Email

Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 13.1, adding support for Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG files) to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents. You can also break apart imported SVG images and save them to your shapes library for future use. The three apps also now support stacked chart summaries, enabling you to show subtotal summary labels in stacked bar, column, and area charts.

Pages 13.1 also retains SVG images when exporting books into EPUB format; provides updated templates for creating business reports, school papers, and greeting cards; and enables you to export document pages as image files. Keynote 13.1 improves screen sharing, enabling you to switch to your slideshow window when sharing on a FaceTime call. (Free; Pages, 290.5 MB, release notes; Numbers, 254.3 MB, release notes; Keynote, 351.5 MB, release notes; macOS 12.3+)