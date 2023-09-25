Pages 13.2, Numbers 13.2, and Keynote 13.2
Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 13.2, adding support for 3D objects in USDA, USDC, and USDZ file formats to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents. After you add a 3D object to a document, you can resize it, play its embedded animation, and rotate it, and Keynote documents can use Magic Move to animate 3D objects across slides. All three also enable you to remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files. Pages adds a Minimalist Report template and introduces new options for paragraph borders, while Keynote brings new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote now require macOS 13 Ventura or later. (Free; Pages, 290.8 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.4 MB, release notes; Keynote, 362.4 MB, release notes; macOS 13+)
I’m a big fan if Pages; I just published a 268 page family history using it. In this I learned a lot about Pages that I didn’t know! Of course this is true o any app that you normally only dabble in, but I’m glad Apple continues to update its apps! Bye R@y
I do wish Apple would address backwards compatibility. If I have Numbers 13.2 on an iPad and I edit a spreadsheet, can I then open and edit that spreadsheet on a Mac using Numbers 12.1? (I’m not running Ventura.)
On a more minor issue, the original article does not mention the iPad or iPhone, nor what OS is required.
A bug in the new version (Pages & Keynote) removes the standardised way of entering soft returns (line breaks), i.e., shift + return. The only recourse is to enter via the menu at this point.
You may want to try option-return, as an alternative. Not absolutely sure this will work for you, but it’s worth a try.
Sorry but no. I have seen a couple of posts about this issue, and it seems that the latest update simply broke it (other apps function normally).
ok, thanks for the update.
This is another example of Apple software development really ticking me off. Their sw updates mess up old features which worked well, before they introduced bugs as part of the update.
I don’t want to hear about disparaging Apple sw development. It is a cultural issue, and Apple is responsible for their culture ! There is a big difference between these two development paradigms: “Bugs are not ok, but some bugs do sneak into the software, even though we try in good faith, to be careful and minimize the bug introductions !” and “Bugs are ok.” I believe Apple is choosing the latter path.
