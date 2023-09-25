Pages 13.2, Numbers 13.2, and Keynote 13.2

Share Email



Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 13.2, adding support for 3D objects in USDA, USDC, and USDZ file formats to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents. After you add a 3D object to a document, you can resize it, play its embedded animation, and rotate it, and Keynote documents can use Magic Move to animate 3D objects across slides. All three also enable you to remove external borders on charts imported from Microsoft Office files. Pages adds a Minimalist Report template and introduces new options for paragraph borders, while Keynote brings new dynamic themes and live video slide layouts. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote now require macOS 13 Ventura or later. (Free; Pages, 290.8 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.4 MB, release notes; Keynote, 362.4 MB, release notes; macOS 13+)