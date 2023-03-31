Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 2 comments

Pages 13, Numbers 13, and Keynote 13

Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 13, enabling you to export and send a copy of your Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents in a different format directly from the macOS Share menu. Pages 13 includes placeholder text with instructions for report, note, letter, and resume templates, and it improves mail merge. Numbers 13 speeds up performance for large spreadsheets on M-series Macs, and Keynote 13 adds support for viewing a Keynote Live presentation in a Web browser. All three include improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity. (Free; Pages, 289.5 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.6 MB, release notes; Keynote, 352.9 MB, release notes; macOS 12.3+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Pages 13, Numbers 13, and Keynote 13

Notable Replies

  1. The iOS versions are still not up to par to the MacOS versions. There’s still a lot of missing formatting and no quick way to use a format. In MacOS, I can designate function keys to select a format. Not in iOS/iPadOS. I can’t do a mail merge in iOS.

    If Apple is serious about the iPad being a serious computer, they need to improve their iWork packages on iOS/iPadOS.

  2. I could find nothing in the link to the new Numbers that told me if files saved by the new version can be opened by older versions. Does anyone here know?

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants