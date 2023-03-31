Pages 13, Numbers 13, and Keynote 13
Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 13, enabling you to export and send a copy of your Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents in a different format directly from the macOS Share menu. Pages 13 includes placeholder text with instructions for report, note, letter, and resume templates, and it improves mail merge. Numbers 13 speeds up performance for large spreadsheets on M-series Macs, and Keynote 13 adds support for viewing a Keynote Live presentation in a Web browser. All three include improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity. (Free; Pages, 289.5 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.6 MB, release notes; Keynote, 352.9 MB, release notes; macOS 12.3+)
The iOS versions are still not up to par to the MacOS versions. There’s still a lot of missing formatting and no quick way to use a format. In MacOS, I can designate function keys to select a format. Not in iOS/iPadOS. I can’t do a mail merge in iOS.
If Apple is serious about the iPad being a serious computer, they need to improve their iWork packages on iOS/iPadOS.
I could find nothing in the link to the new Numbers that told me if files saved by the new version can be opened by older versions. Does anyone here know?
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum