Pages 13, Numbers 13, and Keynote 13

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 13, enabling you to export and send a copy of your Pages, Numbers, and Keynote documents in a different format directly from the macOS Share menu. Pages 13 includes placeholder text with instructions for report, note, letter, and resume templates, and it improves mail merge. Numbers 13 speeds up performance for large spreadsheets on M-series Macs, and Keynote 13 adds support for viewing a Keynote Live presentation in a Web browser. All three include improvements and bug fixes for collaboration activity. (Free; Pages, 289.5 MB, release notes; Numbers, 255.6 MB, release notes; Keynote, 352.9 MB, release notes; macOS 12.3+)