Pages 14, Numbers 14, and Keynote 14

Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 14, adding support for using the Command key to select multiple noncontiguous portions of text (characters that aren’t next to each other), after which you can change formatting or perform other actions on the selected text. All three apps now display streamlined in-app notifications when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time, and HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad are preserved with full quality and in original file format. Keynote also improves compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files. (Free; Pages, 291.8 MB, release notes; Numbers, 256.8 MB, release notes; Keynote, 367.7 MB, release notes; macOS 13+)