Pages 14, Numbers 14, and Keynote 14
Apple has updated its iWork apps to version 14, adding support for using the Command key to select multiple noncontiguous portions of text (characters that aren’t next to each other), after which you can change formatting or perform other actions on the selected text. All three apps now display streamlined in-app notifications when a person joins a collaborative document for the first time, and HEIC photos taken on iPhone or iPad are preserved with full quality and in original file format. Keynote also improves compatibility for slide transitions when importing and exporting Microsoft PowerPoint files. (Free; Pages, 291.8 MB, release notes; Numbers, 256.8 MB, release notes; Keynote, 367.7 MB, release notes; macOS 13+)
Pages has been my word processor of choice for many years now. When Apple basically rebuilt the iWork apps 11 years ago the ability to select non-contiguous items was removed from Pages. After all this time I had completely given up hope that it would ever be restored.
I know it’s not a feature that everyone probably uses regularly, but I find it a very useful tool for selecting and applying formatting to multiple words, phrases or even paragraphs in one easy step. It’s also a feature that is available in many, if not most, word processing applications. I’m pleased to see it finally restored to Pages.
