Pages 7.3, Numbers 5.3, and Keynote 8.3

Apple has released Pages 7.3, which now enables you to create an EPUB-based book in Pages on the Mac, on an iOS device, or at iCloud.com and then publish directly to Apple Books for download or purchase. Apple has advice about formatting and publishing books using Pages.

Simultaneously, Apple released Numbers 5.3 and Keynote 8.3, but the only noted changes were the standard “performance and stability improvements.” If you see anything of note, please leave your discoveries in the comments. (Free; Pages, 274 MB, release notes; Numbers, 197 MB, release notes; Keynote, 497 MB, release notes; macOS 10.13+)