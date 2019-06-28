Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Following the upgrades to the iWork app suite back in April (see “iWork Update Brings iOS Apps Closer to Parity,” 2 April 2019), Apple has issued Pages 8.1, Numbers 6.1, and Keynote 9.1 with several new features. All three apps add new text styling options for filling text with gradients and images or adding an outline to text (see details from this Apple support page), enable subjects in photos to be intelligently positioned in placeholders and objects using face detection, and ensure inline images, shapes, and equations in text boxes move when text is moved.

Pages and Numbers bring the capability to create links from text to other pages in a page layout document or other sheets in a spreadsheet. Pages also makes it easier to copy and paste pages or sections between documents, ensures text and media placeholders return to their default style and position when a master page is reapplied, and adds a novel template for creating books (available in English only).

Numbers now enables you to add rows to filtered tables, enhances the accuracy of the 128-bit calculation engine, and improves performance while editing and sorting tables. Keynote also enables you to edit master slides while collaborating on a presentation. (Free; Pages, 282.2 MB, release notes; Numbers, 207 MB, release notes; Keynote, 461.3 MB, release notes; macOS 10.13+)