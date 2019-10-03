Pages 8.2, Numbers 6.2, and Keynote 9.2
Apple has released Pages 8.2, Numbers 6.2, and Keynote 9.2, with each receiving support for adding HEVC-formatted movies to documents. (iPhones and iPads running iOS 11 or later capture such movies; Apple has more details on the new feature.) All three apps also add accessibility descriptions to audio, video, and drawings, plus improve the accessibility of exported PDFs. Pages and Keynote improve navigation within documents; Pages now lets you set the default font and size for new documents created from basic templates; and Numbers improves performance when working with large tables. (Free; Pages, 262 MB, release notes; Numbers, 205.2 MB, release notes; Keynote, 438.3 MB, release notes; macOS 10.13+)
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum