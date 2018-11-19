Share Facebook

ProVUE Development has released Panorama X 10.1.2 with a slew of improvements and bug fixes for the relational database app. The update fixes a direct formula display in Web Browser Object (which restores display of charts in macOS 10.14 Mojave), adds explicit support for emojis, ensures the dragging to the Text Import wizard works even if the wizard isn’t the topmost Panorama window, enables the Control key to display the menu in summary/crosstab lists, and now runs the .ModifyFill procedure (if it exists) after operations that modify an entire field.

Panorama X uses a pricing system that charges $15 for a credit that covers a month of use. A year’s subscription of 12 credits costs $100, which works out to $8.33 per month. ($100 annual subscription, free update, 45.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)