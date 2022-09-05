Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Paprika 3.7.1

Hindsight Labs has released Paprika 3.7.1 with several improvements for the popular recipe manager. The update moves the recipe search field selection into the search options bar to make it easier to find; increases the size of the category selection dialog; adds the capability to select the Favorites, Uncategorized, or Trash categories in the recipe search options; remembers the last selected grocery list when re-opening the app; and increases the maximum timer limit to 99 hours for really slow food. ($29.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 17.5 MB, 10.13+)

Comments About Paprika 3.7.1

