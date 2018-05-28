Parallels Desktop 13.3.1

Share Facebook

Parallels has issued version 13.3.1 of Parallels Desktop with bug fixes for the virtualization software. The update addresses an issue with sound not playing in virtual machines after closing and then opening the MacBook’s lid, fixes a bug with Parallels Tools not installing in a Boot Camp virtual machine with Windows 10, resolves an issue with Parallels Tools not installing in macOS 10.13.3 High Sierra virtual machines, rectifies a rare issue with Windows freezing when accessing a shared folder from the guest OS, and resolves an issue with Parallels Desktop Control Center appearing after launching a guest OS application from the Dock. ($79.99 new for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro/Business Edition, 252 MB, macOS 10.10.5+)