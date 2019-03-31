Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



In early February, Parallels released version 14.1.1 with several improvements for the virtualization software, including adding support for installing Windows Server 2019 alongside macOS, resolving an issue with the bootstrapper for ClickOnce (a deployment technology that enables you to create self-updating Windows-based applications) if Windows was running in Coherence, and addressing issues with using the mouse cursor and trackpad in macOS virtual machines. After releasing version 14.1.2 shortly thereafter with some unspecified bug fixes, the company has now published Parallels Desktop 14.1.3 to address issues with Insider Preview beta releases of Windows 10 and Office for Windows. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro and Business Editions, free update, 204 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)