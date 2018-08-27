Parallels Desktop 14.0

Share Facebook

Parallels has released version 14.0 of its Parallels Desktop virtualization software with over 50 new features and support for both macOS 10.14 Mojave and Windows 10 Update 1809 (available later this year). One of the most notable additions is a new storage scheme that optimizes the Windows and Mac storage mechanisms for a significant saving of virtual machine space (up to 20 GB). Parallels 14 also improves its graphics capabilities and OpenGL support, enabling you to run SketchUp Pro, OriginLab, DIALux 8, DELFTship, CTvox, and more.

The release brings additional Touch Bar support for Windows and Windows applications, quickens the pace of starting Windows and applications by up to 35%, ensures unused virtual video memory is returned to Mac system memory, enables shared camera technology with cameras that support up to 4K resolutions, and improves performance and handling of “Use All Displays” in Full Screen.

The standard edition of Parallels Desktop (aimed at home and student use) costs $79.99 for an annual subscription or $99.99 for a perpetual license, and users with a Parallels 12 or 13 perpetual license can upgrade for $49.99 (or upgrade to a Parallels Desktop Pro Edition subscription for $49.99 per year). A free 14-day full-featured trial is available.

Parallels Desktop Pro Edition and Business Edition are each available to new customers as a $99.99 yearly subscription. Both the Pro Edition and Business Edition add the capability to assign up to 32 cores (vCPU) and 128 GB of VRAM per virtual machine, bring support for business cloud services, and provide 24-hour/7-day-a-week phone and email support. The Business Edition adds centralized administration and management, plus a unified volume license key for mass deployment. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition [$49.99 upgrade], $99.99 annual subscription for Pro and Business Editions [$49.99 subscription renewals], 198 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)