Parallels Desktop 15.0

Parallels has released version 15.0 of its Parallels Desktop virtualization software with over 30 new features and support for macOS 10.15 Catalina. Parallels also now features support for the Apple Metal API, which not only improves graphics but also brings support for DirectX 9, DirectX 10 and DirectX 11 (requires 10.14 Mojave or 10.15 Catalina)—meaning you can run many Windows programs and PC games that couldn’t run on prior versions of Parallels.

The release now enables you to drag and drop images directly from macOS screenshot previews, Safari, and Photos to Windows applications; brings Bluetooth Low Energy support for connecting an Xbox One controller, Logitech Craft keyboard, IRISPen, and some IoT devices; adds the capability to right-click a file in the Finder to send a file with the default Windows email client; and enables you to use Apple Pencil in Windows applications with added tilt and eraser support. Parallels Desktop 15 also quickens the pace of Microsoft Office application starts by up to 80%.

The standard edition of Parallels Desktop (aimed at home and student use) costs $79.99 for an annual subscription or $99.99 for a perpetual license, and users with a previously purchased perpetual license can upgrade for $49.99 (or upgrade to a Parallels Desktop Pro Edition subscription for $49.99 per year). A free 14-day full-featured trial is available.

Parallels Desktop Pro Edition and Business Edition are each available to new customers as a $99.99 yearly subscription. Both the Pro Edition and Business Edition provide the capability to assign up to 32 cores (vCPU) and 128 GB of VRAM per virtual machine, support for business cloud services, and 24-hour/7-day-a-week phone and email support. The Business Edition also includes centralized administration and management, plus a unified volume license key for mass deployment. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition [$49.99 upgrade], $99.99 annual subscription for Pro and Business Editions [$49.99 subscription renewals], 200 MB, release notes, 10.12+)