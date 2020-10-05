Parallels Desktop 16.0.1

Share Facebook

Parallels released version 16.0 of its Parallels Desktop virtualization software in August with support for macOS 11.0 Big Sur, a refreshed design that’s consistent with Big Sur, and speedier performance (starting up to 2x faster than version 15 and resuming Windows up to 20% faster). The upgrade also improves battery life up to 10% when Windows runs in Travel Mode, enables virtual machines to be set to automatically return unused disk space when shutting down, brings full support for OpenGL 3.3 Compatibility Profile to support more Windows applications (including DIALux EVO 9, SAMSON Connect, ProPresenter 6, ClinCheck Pro, and Rhino 6), adds a two-finger pinch trackpad gesture to rotate the content in Windows 10 applications, and provides a refreshed Dark Mode look with better colors, contrasts, and fonts.

In addition to the standard edition, Parallels is available in a Mac Pro Edition with Visual Studio integration, the capability to assign up to 32 virtual CPUs and 128 GB of virtual RAM to each virtual machine, and a rich command-line interface. A Mac Business Edition is also available with centralized administration, passwordless update, and Big Sur installation that does not require users to approve the system extension.

Parallels was recently updated to version 16.0.1 to resolve an issue causing Macs running the macOS Big Sur beta to crash after starting a virtual machine configured to use the Parallels hypervisor, fix a bug that caused visual artifacts to appear on the screen, and resolve a crash that occurred in Big Sur after the computer awoke from sleep.

The standard edition of Parallels Desktop (aimed at home and student use) costs $79.99 for an annual subscription or $99.99 for a one-time perpetual license purchase. Users with a previously purchased perpetual license can upgrade for $49.99, or upgrade to a Parallels Desktop Pro Edition subscription for $49.99 per year. Parallels Desktop Pro Edition and Mac Business Edition are available only via annual subscriptions ($99.99 and $119.99 a year, respectively). A free 14-day full-featured trial is available. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition [$49.99 upgrade], $99.99 annual subscription for Pro Editions [$49.99 upgrade from standard], 199 MB, release notes, 10.13.6+)