Parallels has released version 16.5 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software, bringing full native support for Mac computers with the Apple M1 chip. For M1-based Macs, the release also resolves an issue with virtual machines having no Internet connection when they are configured to use the Shared Network setting, addresses a problem with the mouse pointer becoming sluggish, and fixes a bug that prevented the Ubuntu 21.04 virtual machine from booting after updating the kernel to 5.11.0. For Mac computers with an Intel processor, Parallels Desktop 16.5 adds support for Linux kernel version 5.11, resolves an issue with failing to start a Boot Camp-based virtual machine, addresses a problem with incorrect identification of a virtual machine operating in the Bridged Networking mode, and fixes a bug where the Internet Information Services application displayed an error. A free 14-day full-featured trial is available. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro Editions, 1.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)