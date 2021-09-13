Parallels Desktop 17.0.1

Share Facebook

Parallels has issued version 17.0.1 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software, a maintenance release that follows its recent major upgrade with improved compatibility with Windows 11. The update also resolves an issue with a Windows virtual machine sometimes not occupying all Mac displays after switching to full screen, fixes a bug that caused missing textures in some games, addresses a permission issue with unpacking a virtual machine, and resolves an issue with a mouse configured to function in the PS/2 mode and not responding properly in the Window view mode. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro editions, 311 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)