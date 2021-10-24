Parallels Desktop 17.1

Share Facebook

Parallels has issued version 17.1 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software, adding improvements and addressing overall stability and security issues. The release adds full support for macOS 12 Monterey, improves support for Monterey virtual machines on M1-based Macs, automatically adds virtual TPM chip support for new Windows 10 virtual machines created on M1-based Macs (automatically enabling Windows Secure Boot), enables copy and paste of text between a virtual machine and the Mac in Monterey after installing Parallels Tools, increases the size of the default virtual machine disk to 64 GB, and resolves graphics issues with various Windows games (including World of Warcraft, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Tomb Raider III, Metal Gear Solid V, and more). ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition, $99.99 annual subscription for Pro editions, 309 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)