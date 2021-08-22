Share Facebook

Parallels has released version 17.0 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software with support for macOS 12 Monterey and Windows 11. It also boasts optimized performance on M1-based Macs—starting up to 33% faster and providing up to 20% faster disk performance for Windows 10 and 11. Macs with Apple’s M1 chip also recognize battery status and enable battery saving when running Windows 10, receive multichannel sound support and jack presence detection with native drivers in Linux virtual machines, and enable use of BitLocker and Secure Boot in Windows 10 and 11 via a new virtual Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip.

Parallels Desktop 17 also improves the display driver for smoother Windows interface responsiveness and synchronized video playback; improves Coherence mode with windowed shutdown, update, and sign-in screens; and enables you to drag-and-drop text and images between Windows applications and Monterey’s Quick Note.

Along with the standard edition, Parallels Desktop is available in a Pro Edition that can convert a linked clone to an independent virtual machine and improves the Visual Studio plug-in with support for M1-based Macs. A Business Edition adds the capability to provision pre-configured Windows virtual machines to a mixed fleet of Mac computers with both Intel and M1 CPUs.

The standard edition of Parallels Desktop costs $79.99 for an annual subscription or $99.99 for a one-time perpetual license. Users with a previously purchased perpetual license can upgrade for $49.99 or upgrade to a Parallels Desktop Pro Edition subscription for $49.99 per year. Parallels Desktop Pro Edition and Mac Business Edition are available only via annual subscriptions ($99.99 for either). A free 14-day full-featured trial is available. ($79.99 annual subscription for standard edition [$49.99 upgrade], $99.99 annual subscription for Pro Editions [$49.99 upgrade from standard], 311 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)