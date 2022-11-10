Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Parallels Desktop 18.1

Parallels has released version 18.0 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software with a few fixes for macOS 13 Ventura. The update resolves an issue with VM activity indicators being incorrectly positioned, fixes a bug that caused the Windows Start Menu to open incorrectly in Coherence mode with Stage Manager enabled, and resolves a crash that occurred if the “Share Bluetooth devices with Windows” option is enabled. Additionally, the Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition enables you to assign up to 128 GB of RAM to a virtual machine on a Mac Studio computer with an Apple M1 Ultra processor and running Ventura. A free 14-day full-featured trial is available. ($99.99 for standard edition [$69.99 upgrade], $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition [$69.99 upgrade from standard], $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, 321.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.