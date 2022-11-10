Parallels Desktop 18.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Parallels has released version 18.0 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software with a few fixes for macOS 13 Ventura. The update resolves an issue with VM activity indicators being incorrectly positioned, fixes a bug that caused the Windows Start Menu to open incorrectly in Coherence mode with Stage Manager enabled, and resolves a crash that occurred if the “Share Bluetooth devices with Windows” option is enabled. Additionally, the Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition enables you to assign up to 128 GB of RAM to a virtual machine on a Mac Studio computer with an Apple M1 Ultra processor and running Ventura. A free 14-day full-featured trial is available. ($99.99 for standard edition [$69.99 upgrade], $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition [$69.99 upgrade from standard], $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, 321.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)