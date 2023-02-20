Parallels Desktop 18.2

Share Email

Parallels has issued version 18.2 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software with stability and security updates. The release adds support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 on Mac with Apple silicon, provides better feature discovery by displaying clearly marked Pro edition features to users of the Standard edition, resolves an issue of Safari missing from the list of available browsers in Windows 11, and fixes a bug that prevented writing or deleting files on a VM-connected SD card. The Pro edition adds the ability to automate the execution of command-line prlctl exec/enter commands within the virtual machine in macOS VMs on M-series Macs. A free 14-day full-featured trial is available. ($99.99 for standard edition [$69.99 upgrade], $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition [$69.99 upgrade from Standard], $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)