Parallels Desktop 18.3

Parallels has issued version 18.3 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software with improvements and stability updates. The release enables Shared folders by default on new macOS virtual machines (macOS 13 Ventura only), fixes an issue of a grey box randomly appearing when using Coherence view mode with Windows 11, resolves abnormally slow network upload speeds in Windows 11 on M-series Macs, adds support for recent Linux distribution updates (Ubuntu 23.04, Fedora 38, and Kali Linux 2023.1), and enables you to use the command line interface tool prlctl to perform a variety of operations (including changing the network adapter type, virtual RAM/CPU parameters, and more). ($99.99 for Standard Edition, $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition, $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, free updates, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)