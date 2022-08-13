Share Facebook

Parallels has released version 18.0 of its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software with support for macOS 13 Ventura and improved compatibility with Windows 11 on ARM. It also brings full support for Apple’s ProMotion display with automatic refresh rate changes, increased Apple M1 Ultra performance, and enhanced Windows gameplay experience, including the capability to connect an Xbox or DualShock Bluetooth game controller to your Mac.

Parallels Desktop 18 also provides improved USB 3.0 support for live data streaming devices (including webcams and game capture devices), simplified sharing options between macOS and Windows, and better disk space control.

Along with the standard edition, Parallels Desktop is available in a Pro Edition and a Business Edition, both of which include a Network Conditioner for Apple silicon Macs that enables you to configure various network conditions for the virtual machine (bandwidth, packet loss, delay). The Business Edition also allows employees to sign in and activate Parallels Desktop with a corporate account.

The standard edition of Parallels Desktop costs $99.99 for a one-time perpetual license. Users with a previously purchased perpetual license can upgrade for $69.99 or upgrade to a Parallels Desktop Pro Edition subscription for $69.99 per year. Parallels Desktop Pro Edition and Business Edition are available only via annual subscriptions: $119.99 and $149.99, respectively. A free 14-day full-featured trial is available. ($99.99 for standard edition [$69.99 upgrade], $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition [$69.99 upgrade from standard], $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, 2 MB installer, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)