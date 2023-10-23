Parallels Desktop 19.1

Share Email



Back in August, Parallels updated its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software to version 19, adding support for macOS 14 Sonoma, modernizing the design of dialogs and alerts, bringing support for using Touch ID for signing into Windows, and more. The version 19.1 maintenance release adds the capability to suspend and resume a virtual machine on M-series Macs (requires Sonoma), resolves an issue where keyboard input stops working after upgrading a virtual machine from macOS 12 Monterey to Sonoma, adds support for Linux kernel version 6.5, fixes various graphics issues with OpenGL-based applications (such as Blender and AutoTRAX DEX), and fixes a bug that cause the macOS Dock to disappear when running Windows 11 on external display. ($99.99 for Standard Edition, $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition, $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, free updates for version 19 licenses, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)