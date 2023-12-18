Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Parallels Desktop 19.2

Parallels has updated its Parallels Desktop for Mac virtualization software to version 19.2. The update uses native APFS mechanisms when cloning to improve speed drastically, adds support for signing into Parallels accounts that support Apple IDs with hardware security keys as a second authentication factor, resolves an issue where a VM window became half transparent while running multiple displays, and ensures that closing the VM window automatically suspends the VM when running macOS 14 Sonoma. ($99.99 for Standard Edition, $119.99 annual subscription for Pro Edition, $149.99 annual subscription for Business Edition, free updates for version 19 licenses, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)

